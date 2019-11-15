Integrating Wellness Strategies to meet the needs of Children

11.15.19
CTS Health Integrated Wellness provides a bevy of services for children and adults in crisis, especially in the area of foster care.  The agency services dozens of children and families in Charlotte and surrounding areas.  The agency also has facilities in South Carolina, Georgia and Illinois. The agency is meeting the emotional needs of children that are in highly stressful and distressful circumstances; and helping in areas of life that challenges self-esteem, self worth and a sense of well-being. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Corey Sutton, Vice President of CTS Health and the agency’s Director, Leah Harvell.

 

