WOW!! Jennifer Hudson Transforms Into Aretha Franklin

Celebrities Visit Broadway - December 15, 2015

Source: Bruce Glikas / Getty

via people:

Wow! Jennifer Hudson is transforming herself into The late Aretha Franklin!!!

This past  Tuesday, the Dreamgirls actress, 38, was photographed in New York City while on the set of Respect, the 2020 biopic film based on the life of Aretha Franklin.

WOW!! Jennifer Hudson Transforms Into Aretha Franklin

