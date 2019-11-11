Cynthia Erivo isn’t just an actress who played Harriet Tubman in the groundbreaking Harriet film, she’s a multifaceted artist who also writes and sings.

Following the release of Harriet, Focus Features debuted a music video for an original song featured on the soundtrack called “Stand Up,” which was written by Erivo and Joshuah Brian Campbell. Check it out below!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Harriet, the movie and the soundtrack, are both available in theaters and digitally.

SEE ALSO: Watch The First Trailer For The Harriet Tubman Movie [VIDEO]

SEE ALSO: British Actress Cynthia Erivo Faces Backlash For Role As Harriet Tubman Since She Is Not An American Descendant Of Slavery

Watch: “Stand Up” Music Video From ‘Harriet’ Movie Released was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9: