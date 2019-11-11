Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Recently, The Campbells attended one of Kanye West’s Sunday Service events. Erica recalls receiving backlash for being there. Instead of questioning Kanye’s motives, Erica wants us to embrace the message he’s trying to send. Erica Campbell explains how jealousy can block our own blessings in today’s Faith Walking.

Press play above for the full message!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing to the Praise Charlotte Newsletter. Please be sure to open and click upon receipt so we don't end up in your spam folder!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Faith Walk: Jealously Hurts Us More Than Anyone Else [Video] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9: