Faith Walk: Jealously Hurts Us More Than Anyone Else [Video]

| 11.11.19
Recently, The Campbells attended one of Kanye West’s Sunday Service events. Erica recalls receiving backlash for being there. Instead of questioning Kanye’s motives, Erica wants us to embrace the message he’s trying to send. Erica Campbell explains how jealousy can block our own blessings in today’s Faith Walking.

Press play above for the full message!

Photos
