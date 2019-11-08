Ericaism: Heart Check [Video]

Get Up Erica
| 11.08.19
Dismiss

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Keeping our emotions in check isn’t an easy task. Placing facts over feelings requires time and plenty of effort.

In today’s Ericaism, Erica Campbell explains the importance of taking time to give yourself what she calls a “heart check.” Press play above for the full message!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Ericaism: Heart Check [Video]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
College Instructor Faces Death Threats For ‘Anti-White’ Teachings
 1 day ago
11.07.19
Whoopi Goldberg And Sunny Hostin Eviscerate Donald Trump…
 1 day ago
11.07.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close