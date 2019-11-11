via TheChristianPost/Brandon Showalter:
Actress Letitia Wright, did call out secular media outlets who refuse to report her remarks giving God glory for her accomplishments.
In a post on Twitter last week, Wright said it was “super cute when journalists/interviewers for magazines leave out the massive part where I give God the glory for the success/ achievements in my life.”
CLICK HERE to read full story
‘Black Panther’ Actress Letitia Wright Chides Media For Cutting Remarks Giving God Glory was originally published on praisecleveland.com