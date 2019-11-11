via TheChristianPost/Brandon Showalter:

Actress Letitia Wright, did call out secular media outlets who refuse to report her remarks giving God glory for her accomplishments.

In a post on Twitter last week, Wright said it was “super cute when journalists/interviewers for magazines leave out the massive part where I give God the glory for the success/ achievements in my life.”

CLICK HERE to read full story

TV One '90s Bad Boys of R&B 11 photos Launch gallery '90s Bad Boys of R&B 1. R. Kelly Source:Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage 1 of 11 2. Case 2 of 11 3. Pretty Ricky Source:Photo by Jason Kempin/FilmMagic 3 of 11 4. Montell Jordan Source:Photo by Fred Hayes/WireImage 4 of 11 5. H-Town Source:Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage 5 of 11 6. Keith Sweat Source:Photo by Peter Pakvis/Redferns 6 of 11 7. BBD (Bell Biv DeVoe) Source:Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images 7 of 11 8. Sisqo Source:Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images 8 of 11 9. Guy Source:Photo by Mindy Small/FilmMagic 9 of 11 10. Jodeci Source:Photo by Kyle Gustafson / For The Washington Post via Getty Images 10 of 11 11. Bobby Brown Source:Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage 11 of 11 Skip ad TV One Continue reading ’90s Bad Boys of R&B '90s Bad Boys of R&B Reminisce about old school R&B singers and groups who had -- and some still have -- a reputation for being bad boys.

‘Black Panther’ Actress Letitia Wright Chides Media For Cutting Remarks Giving God Glory was originally published on praisecleveland.com