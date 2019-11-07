Faith Walking: Rise Up & Accept the Call on Your Life [Video]

Get Up Erica
| 11.07.19
Being called to become a leader is not always glamorous. It causes us to examine our fears. But, when God calls you into your purpose, he will equip you with the tools to forge ahead toward your destiny. Erica Campbell explains in today’s Faith Walking.

Press play above for the full message.

