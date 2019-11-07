GOOD TIMES & ALL IN THE FAMILY LIVE HOLIDAY SPECIAL COMING TO ABC

via FirstLadyB:

ABC is bringing back the 70’s hit shows Good Times and All In The Family for a live holiday themed television event.

On Tuesday, ABC announced that Live in Front of a Studio Audience is returning for a special holiday-inspired line-up, featuring the two iconic TV shows.

