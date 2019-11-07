via BlackAmericaWeb/Jamai Harris:
Whitney Houston’s Best Friend Robyn Crawford just published a memoir about their friendship…
PEOPLE, describes Crawford as “Whitney’s gatekeeper, closest confidante, and most loyal protector.”
But, in the 1980s the pair were also romantically involved. Something she has never spoken about until now.
ENTERTAINMENT: Robin Crawford Talks About Whitney Houston was originally published on praisecleveland.com