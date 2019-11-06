BeBe Winans Featuring Korean Soul Lamplighter Awards 2019

| 11.06.19
The Lamplighter Awards 2019

Source: Victoria McGraw @victoriasaidit / Radio One Digital

 

BeBe Winans came to celebrate Raleigh, North Carolina Lamplighters at the 18th Annual Lamplighter Awards 2019. He mentioned how he’s traveled the world and got to meet these four men that makeup, “Korean Soul”.

Lamplighter Awards featured performances by Maurette Brown Clark, JJ Hairston, Todd Galberth, Isabel Davis, James Fortune,  and More.

What you missed from The 18th Annual Lamplighter Awards 2019:

2019 Lamplighter Awards Winners, Backstage, & More

2019 Lamplighter Awards: The Blue Cross BlueShield Of North Carolina Blue Carpet

2019 Lamplighter Awards: Performances

Lamplighter Winner Gets Recognition On ABC11 News

BeBe Winans Featuring Korean Soul Lamplighter Awards 2019  was originally published on thelightnc.com

