Mr. Griffin: Shedding Your Shell [Video]

Get Up Erica
| 11.06.19
Dismiss

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

GRIFF’s dealing with some tough losses and his heart is heavy. It’s reminding him that we are spiritual beings having a physical life and it’s important to cling to the Lord for guidance and wisdom. Press play above for the full message.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Mr. Griffin: Shedding Your Shell [Video]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
Popeyes Stabbing Victim Is Identified As Tributes Pour…
 1 day ago
11.05.19
Conservative Trolls Blast Ilhan Omar’s Divorce When Trump…
 1 day ago
11.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close