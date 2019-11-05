Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

How often does the Bible encourage us to sing? In today’s Faith Walking, Erica Campbell shares why amplifying our voices unto the Lord is an integral part in our relationship with Him. Press play above!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing to the Praise Charlotte Newsletter. Please be sure to open and click upon receipt so we don't end up in your spam folder!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Faith Walking: Sing Unto The Lord! was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9: