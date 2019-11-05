Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
It can be easy to be misunderstood these days as more and more people opt to convenitetly communicate through a keyboard. The key to a healthy relationship could be as easy as picking up the phone. Erica Campbell explains in today’s Ericaism. Press play above.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- 5 Things To Look For In Finding A New Church Home
- Girl Chat With Erica Campbell: What’s It Mean To Be More Than Pretty? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- 11 Times Yolanda Adams & Her Daughter Looked Like Twins [PHOTOS]
Ericaism: Call, Don’t Text! Communicate Your Heart for a Healthy Relationship [Video] was originally published on getuperica.com
Also On Praise 100.9: