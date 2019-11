The much anticipated Harriet movie from Focus Features, had a chart topping opening weekend! The Cynthia Erivo starrer tallied up three day totals estimated around $12 million, ranking fourth at the box office. Harriet producer Debra Martin Chase said, “This is not a slave movie. This is a movie that says we cannot control the circumstances into which we are born, but we can control what we do once we get here.”

