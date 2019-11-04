JOHN WITHERSPOON FUNERAL/MEMORIAL SERVICES SET FOR TUESDAY NOV. 5

via eurweb:
Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 12 Noon Pacific is the date and time set for Celebration of Life services for legendary actor-comedian John Witherspoon who is best known from film, TV and stand-up (The Wayans Bros., Boomerang, The Boondocks, Friday movies, The First Family and more).
Witherspoon passed away earlier this week, Here’s what we reported on Tuesday, October 29:
The actor-comedian died suddenly at his home on Tuesday (Oct. 29). He was 77.
In a message posted to Witherspoon’s Twitter account, the family confirmed his death
