Lecrae, Marvin Sapp & Others Join Kirk Franklin’s TBN & Dove Awards Boycott

Gospel superstars such as Lecrae, Marvin Sapp, Natalie Grant and others are stepping out in support of Kirk Franklin‘s boycott of Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN), the Gospel Music Association and the Dove Awards until they address diversity concerns following an incident that happened at the awards ceremony earlier this month.

Franklin charged that TBN removed parts of his acceptance speeches in 2016 as well as the one from the 2019 ceremony where he advocated for racial justice and reconciliation, most notably in the wake of the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson by a Fort Worth police officer. The officer has been charged with murder in the case.

Franklin said that when he approached representatives from all respective organizations about the situation, he was not given a response to his liking. The GMA has issued a statement saying it is working towards addressing his concerns. Lecrae joined the boycott not long after Franklin made his statement.

“I only came cause you came. You know I’m out,” Lecrae responded to Franklin’s post. Grant added, “Love and respect you so much. Thank you for using your platform to speak truth in love, and always with a spirit of humility. You’re consistently calling us toward unity.”

Pastor John Gray of Relentless Church in South Carolina said, “You’ve been my brother since I was 22. I know exactly what you feel. I not only support you — I agree. The selective editing of your content — especially right now — cannot be overlooked. Change MUST HAPPEN NOW. I stand with you.”

Sapp told Franklin, “I stand with you, bro.” Others such as Todd Dulaney, Deitrick Haddon, Jordin Sparks, Michelle Williams, Luke James, actress Niecy Nash and Ledisi who commented on Franklin’s post with support.

“I’ve felt the same way about this organization since the first time I was apart (sic),” Dulaney wrote. “And it wasn’t until this year that my wife and I made the decision that we would rather not be (a part) of anything that they are doing.”

RELATED: Kirk Franklin Takes Action Against TBN and The Gospel Music Association (Dove Awards)

RELATED: Dove Awards 2019: Kirk Franklin’s Prayer For Woman Killed By Police, Big Winners, Exclusive Photos & More

Lecrae, Marvin Sapp & Others Join Kirk Franklin’s TBN & Dove Awards Boycott was originally published on praisehouston.com

Also On Praise 100.9: