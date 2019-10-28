CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

The 2019 Holiday Movies Get An Early Start

Father and son watching movie. It's Christmas time

Source: NoSystem images / Getty

via CNN:

It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

Yes, we know it’s not even Halloween yet, but the holiday movies have arrived.
Starting Friday night, you can kick back and get into the spirit with “Sweet Mountain Christmas,” starring Megan Hilty and Marcus Rosner, over on Lifetime and “A Merry Christmas Match,” starring Ashley Newbrough and Kyle Dean Massey, on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
CLICK HERE to read story

15 Classic Soul Christmas Songs

15 photos Launch gallery

15 Classic Soul Christmas Songs

Continue reading 15 Classic Soul Christmas Songs

15 Classic Soul Christmas Songs

The 2019 Holiday Movies Get An Early Start  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Sounds About White! Fired Cop Who Killed Eric…
 5 days ago
10.24.19
Black Leaders Demand Facebook Answer For ‘Disturbing Civil…
 1 week ago
10.21.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close