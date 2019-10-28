The 2019 Holiday Movies Get An Early Start

via CNN:

It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

Yes, we know it’s not even Halloween yet, but the holiday movies have arrived.

Starting Friday night, you can kick back and get into the spirit with “Sweet Mountain Christmas,” starring Megan Hilty and Marcus Rosner, over on Lifetime and “A Merry Christmas Match,” starring Ashley Newbrough and Kyle Dean Massey, on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

