Shaquille O’Neal’s Sister Ayesha Harrison-Jex Dies Of Cancer

via essence:

Shaquille O’Neal thanked his Inside the NBA co-hosts for their support since it was announced that his younger sister passed away on Thursday.

His sister, Ayesha Harrison-Jex, passed away at the age of 40 after her fight with cancer. According to People Magazine, she was diagnosed three years ago.

