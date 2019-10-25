CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Fantasia Barrino Says Her First Ministry Is To Her Family

56th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Dan MacMedan / Getty

via EEWMagazine/Tanya Baker:

Fantasia Barrino is a hard-working woman, but she isn’t so caught up in the industry that she leaves her family behind.

In a candid interview, the wife, mother, and Grammy-winning “Holy Ghost” songstress, made it clear that her first ministry is to her family.

“I always tell people, I’m a wife and I’m a mother first before I’m this, and that gives me what I need,” the 35-year-old “American Idol” alum told Cori Murray and Charli Penn, co-hosts of Essence Magazine’s “Yes, Girl!” Podcast.

CLICK HERE to read story

15 Photos Of Fantasia Looking Goodt On The ‘Gram!

15 photos Launch gallery

15 Photos Of Fantasia Looking Goodt On The ‘Gram!

Continue reading 15 Photos Of Fantasia Looking Goodt On The ‘Gram!

15 Photos Of Fantasia Looking Goodt On The ‘Gram!

Fantasia Barrino is an underrated style inspiration. The soul singer recently donned a skin tight Victor Glemaud gown during fashion week and her hour glass figure left the Internet shooketh. SEE ALSO - “I Lost Everything Twice”: Fantasia Explains Why She Cooks Her Own Food, Drives Her Own Car And Does Everything For Herself The 35-year-old entertainer let us in on our her fitness routine as she promotes her new single Rock Soul and gears up for tour and it’s clearly paying off as she looks healthier than ever. Fanny complimented the look with her signature short cut, necklaces by Laruicci and CZ By Kenneth Jay Lane and Jessica Rich shoes. SEE ALSO: Fantasia Teases New Brandy And Jazmine Sullivan Collaboration There’s plenty more where that came from. Keep scrolling to see more of Fantasia’s finest fashion moments.    

 

Fantasia Barrino Says Her First Ministry Is To Her Family  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Sounds About White! Fired Cop Who Killed Eric…
 5 days ago
10.24.19
Black Leaders Demand Facebook Answer For ‘Disturbing Civil…
 1 week ago
10.21.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close