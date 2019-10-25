via EEWMagazine/Tanya Baker:

Fantasia Barrino is a hard-working woman, but she isn’t so caught up in the industry that she leaves her family behind.

In a candid interview, the wife, mother, and Grammy-winning “Holy Ghost” songstress, made it clear that her first ministry is to her family.

“I always tell people, I’m a wife and I’m a mother first before I’m this, and that gives me what I need,” the 35-year-old “American Idol” alum told Cori Murray and Charli Penn, co-hosts of Essence Magazine’s “Yes, Girl!” Podcast.

CLICK HERE to read story

Fantasia Barrino Says Her First Ministry Is To Her Family was originally published on praisecleveland.com