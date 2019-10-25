via EEWMagazine/Tanya Baker:
Fantasia Barrino is a hard-working woman, but she isn’t so caught up in the industry that she leaves her family behind.
In a candid interview, the wife, mother, and Grammy-winning “Holy Ghost” songstress, made it clear that her first ministry is to her family.
“I always tell people, I’m a wife and I’m a mother first before I’m this, and that gives me what I need,” the 35-year-old “American Idol” alum told Cori Murray and Charli Penn, co-hosts of Essence Magazine’s “Yes, Girl!” Podcast.
CLICK HERE to read story
15 Photos Of Fantasia Looking Goodt On The ‘Gram!
15 photos Launch gallery
15 Photos Of Fantasia Looking Goodt On The ‘Gram!
1.1 of 15
2.2 of 15
3.3 of 15
4.4 of 15
5.5 of 15
6.6 of 15
7.7 of 15
8.8 of 15
9.9 of 15
10.10 of 15
11.11 of 15
12.12 of 15
13.13 of 15
14.14 of 15
15.15 of 15
Fantasia Barrino Says Her First Ministry Is To Her Family was originally published on praisecleveland.com