While Gabrielle Union is known for her amazing acting chops, she sure does know how to serve a flawless beauty look. Often praised for her gorgeous skin, she’s one of the few celebs that can serve a fresh faced look with ease. While we’ve been dying to get our hands on her beauty regimen, the Hollywood A-lister has just given us insight into the lengths that she would go to preserve her skin- wearing a sheet mask in public.

Yes, you read that correctly. The actress is currently on her annual #WadeWorldTour with her family where they’re preparing to serve all types of fashion, family and beauty goals. While she’s busy jetsetting to different destinations, the star has not forgotten her beauty routine, so much so, she was seen wearing a sheet mask as she navigates through the airport.

Not only does she take badass to the next level, it leaves us wondering if maybe we should follow her lead and wear our favorite face mask as while traveling. To be honest, it does beat having to go through TSA and arguing with agents about your skincare necessities. Plus, with the dry air on an airplane, the extra bit of moisture will definitely help keep our skin in tip-top shape.

While some of you may probably think this is beyond extra, when it comes to preserving your skin, measures must be taken. So it leads us to ask, what say you beauties? Are you game for wearing a sheet mask through the airport? Sound off in the comments below.

DON’T MISS:

Find Out All The Fashion And Style Gabrielle Union Is Serving For Her Ebony Cover

HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Gabrielle Union Is Serving Blonde Bob Slayage [POLL]

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Launch T-Shirt Line Supporting The LGBTQ Community

Gabrielle Union Was Spotted Wearing A Sheet Mask In The Airport – Would You Rock One In Public? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com