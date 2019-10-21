CLOSE
Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Strengthening Your Core [VIDEO]

 

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier shares three powerful exercises to strengthen your core:

  • 10 Raised Knee Krunch
  • 10 Wide Leg V-Ups
  • 10 Plank Kickouts

