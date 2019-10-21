Early Voting Started LAST WEEK in North Carolina

One Stop Early Voting is in effect in Mecklenburg County for the General Election
Current Open Locations:
One Stop Early Voting
HAL MARSHALL (opening October 16th 8 am) M-F 8a-7p, Sat 9-1, Sun 1-4
1 – Located at 618 N College St
Additional Locations (opening October 21th 10 am) M-F 10a-7p, Sat 9-1, Sun 1-4
2 – BALLANTYNE Elon Park Recreation Center – 11401 Ardrey Kell Rd
3 – Beatties Ford Road Library 2412 Beatties Ford Rd
4 – CORNELIUS Town Hall 21445 Catawba Ave
5 – Hornet’s Nest Pavilion 6301 Beatties Ford Rd
6 – Independence Regional Library 6000 Conference Dr
7 – UPTOWN Main Library (Downtown) 310 N Tryon St
8 – MATTHEWS Library 230 Matthews Station St
9 – MINT HILL Library 6840 Matthews – Mint Hill Rd
10 –SOUTHPARK Morrison Regional Library 7015 Morrison Blvd
11 –HUNTERSVILLE North County Regional Library 16500 Holly Crest Ln
12 – NEW SITE Smith Family Center 1600 Tyvola Rd
13 – South County Regional Library 5801 Rea Rd
14 –STEELE CREEK Old Hollywood Video 11130 S Tryon St
15 –Sugar Creek Library 4045 N Tryon St
16 –UNIVERSITY CITY Old Pier 1 8802 JW Clay Blvd
17 – West Boulevard Library 2157 West Blvd
For further election-related information, visit http://www.meckboe.org