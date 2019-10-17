Elijah Cummings Dead At Age 68

Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings, a Civil Rights advocate and key figure in Trump investigations, died this morning (October 17) at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore due to health complications, according to a statement released by his office. He was 68 years old.
Cummings, who chaired a committee overseeing the impeachment inquiry against Trump, represented Baltimore City and Howard County. He was a Baltimore native who attended Howard University for his Bachlelor’s degree in political science and University of Maryland for his degree in law. As the first African American in Maryland history to be named Speaker Pro Ted, Cummings served 13+ years in Maryland’s House of Delegates before winning his congressional seat in 1996.
Remembered and recognized for being for the people, political figures have already flooded social media to share their condolences…
Our prayers are with his family and friends.
