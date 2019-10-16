Dove Award Winners Announced

The Gospel Music Association Dove Awards returned to Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena in Nashville last night to award Christian music’s best!

A few winners in the gospel categories:

Gospel Artist of the Year: Kirk Franklin, Fo Yo Soul Recordings / RCA Records

Kirk Franklin, Fo Yo Soul Recordings / RCA Records Gospel Worship Recorded Song of the Year: “This Is A Move (Live)” – Tasha Cobbs Leonard, (writers) Brandon Lake, Nate Moore, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Tony Brown

“This Is A Move (Live)” – Tasha Cobbs Leonard, (writers) Brandon Lake, Nate Moore, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Tony Brown Contemporary Gospel Album of the Year: Unstoppable – Koryn Hawthorne, (producers) Bernie Herms, Joaquin Bynum, Johnta Austin, Kc Knight, Kid Class, Makeba Riddick-Woods, One Up Entertainment, Robert Reese, Troy Taylor, Vaughan Phoenix, Warryn Campbell, Xeryus Gittens

