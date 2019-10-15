GRIFF’s Prayer For Popeyes Fried Turkey [VIDEO]

| 10.15.19
Popeyes is up to something, y’all! Today TJ reported that the fast-food restaurant is planning on selling fried turkeys for Thanksgiving. GRIFF says if it goes anything like the popular fried chicken sandwich went (selling out fast), they might want to simmer down. Press play to here why!

