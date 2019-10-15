Popeyes is up to something, y’all! Today TJ reported that the fast-food restaurant is planning on selling fried turkeys for Thanksgiving. GRIFF says if it goes anything like the popular fried chicken sandwich went (selling out fast), they might want to simmer down. Press play to here why!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

GRIFF’s Prayer For Popeyes Fried Turkey [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9: