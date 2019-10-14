[#SOP2019] Koryn Hawthorne Live Performance At The 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise [Video]

| 10.14.19
The 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise is in the books but if you missed anything or want to relive some of the amazing moments, we got you covered! Watch as Grammy-nominated singer Koryn Hawthorne wowed the audience with her amazing performance of her hit singles “Won’t He Do It” and More!

[caption id="attachment_1944201" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Stefan Scott / TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY[/caption] After her amazing performance at the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration, Koryn Hawthorne sat down with Praise's own Ronnette Harrison to talk about what's next! In 2019, Hawthorne received a Grammy Award nomination for her hit single "Won't He Do It," and toured with Kirk Franklin. Also, Hawthorne's single "Enough" was featured in the movie "Overcomer" and in the interview below you will see more movie goals for the award-winning singer. Hawthorne talks about more 2020 goals, Millenials in christ and more. Check it out!   https://youtu.be/pznUWI2_MJs    

Click above to watch her interview with Praise 104.1’s own Ronnette Harrison. Hawthorne discusses some of her goals for 2020 which included movies!

[#SOP2019] Koryn Hawthorne Live Performance At The 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise [Video]  was originally published on praisedc.com

