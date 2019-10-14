GRIFF’s Prayer For Expensive Experiences [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 10.14.19
Dismiss

GRIFF’s got a chance to attend a hot air balloon festival but didn’t ride one because the prices were hiked for the occasion. Watch him recount the experience here… 

Stay Informed! Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

GRIFF’s Prayer For Expensive Experiences [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
‘I Don’t Want No Hug’: Atatiana Jefferson’s Family…
 10 hours ago
10.14.19
School Vows ‘Appropriate Action’ For Video Showing Teen…
 3 days ago
10.11.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close