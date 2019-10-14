GRIFF’s got a chance to attend a hot air balloon festival but didn’t ride one because the prices were hiked for the occasion. Watch him recount the experience here…
Stay Informed! Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Tia Mowry Shows Off Postpartum Weight Loss [PHOTOS]
- The Apple Doesn’t Fall Far: Watch Karen Clark Sheard Sing With Her Grandson
- NFL Player Demario Davis Fined For Wearing “Man of God” Headband During Game
GRIFF’s Prayer For Expensive Experiences [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com
Also On Praise 100.9: