Ericaism: Sometimes Your Circle Has To Shrink [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 10.10.19
Sometimes your circle has to shrink. It shouldn’t be a quick decision, but be honest with yourself, Erica Campbell recommends. If you have to fake the friendship, it’s time to reevaluate it. Press play to hear today’s Ericaism on having conversations like this… 

