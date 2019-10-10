Everything To Know About Errol Spence Jr.’s Car Crash

Boxer Errol Spence Jr. was in a serious car crash in Dallas, Texas. Thankfully, he survived but suffered serious injuries.
SEE ALSO: Complaint Filed Against Judge Tammy Kemp For ‘Unconstitutional’ Behavior After Amber Guyger Sentencing
According to CBS, Spence, 30, was the driving a Ferrari when the crash happened just after 3 a.m.,
“The vehicle was going at a high rate of speed in the northbound lanes in the 500 block of S. Riverfront Boulevard. The vehicle went over the center median and flipped multiple times, ejecting the driver. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.”
There were reportedly no other vehicles involved in the crash nor was there anyone else injured. As of now, it appears Spence was the only person in the car.
See the photo below, which is allegedly of the crash:
View this post on Instagram
Champion boxer #errolspencejr involved in serious car accident early this morning that resulted in him being ejected from the car 😰 . . According to police, the vehicle was going at a high rate of speed in the northbound lanes in the 500 block of S. Riverfront Boulevard. The vehicle went over the center median and flipped multiple times, ejecting the driver. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt. Police say the driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition and is expected to survive. His identity was not officially released but sources close to Spence confirmed he was involved in the crash. #otrviews
Spence is reportedly in serious condition at Methodist Hospital but will survive.
The 29-year-old who was born in Long Island, New York, is a welterweight champion. He is currently 26-0 and his most recent match was against Shawn Porter on September 28. See video of the fight below:
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Errol Spence Jr. We are hoping for a speedy recovery for the boxer.
SEE ALSO:
Some No Name, Pitchy R&B Singer Disrespected Keith Sweat And Gets Demolished On Twitter
Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store
Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes
Jesse Jackson Demands ‘Justice Now’ At EJ Bradford’s Moving Funeral Ceremony
Jesse Jackson Demands ‘Justice Now’ At EJ Bradford’s Moving Funeral Ceremony
1.1 of 8
2.2 of 8
3.3 of 8
4.4 of 8
5.5 of 8
6.6 of 8
7.7 of 8
8.8 of 8
Everything To Know About Errol Spence Jr.’s Car Crash was originally published on newsone.com