Voices: William McDowell Gives Is “The Cry: A Worship Experience”

Radio One Exclusives
| 10.08.19
Dismiss

William McDowell saw miracles happening around him at Deeper Fellowship Church in Orlando, Florida. So much so that he had to document it with his new album The Cry: A Worship Experience. A powerful selection of songs to uplift and heal, McDowell delivers through song and in bringing the word of God into this new body of work.

William McDowell At the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration

William McDowell Brings His Worship Experience To Spirit Of Praise [Interview + Photos]

29 photos Launch gallery

William McDowell Brings His Worship Experience To Spirit Of Praise [Interview + Photos]

Continue reading William McDowell Brings His Worship Experience To Spirit Of Praise [Interview + Photos]

William McDowell Brings His Worship Experience To Spirit Of Praise [Interview + Photos]

[caption id="attachment_1944943" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Stefan Scott / TWENTY 8 PHOTOGRAPHY[/caption] William McDowell brought is worship experience to kick off the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise. Afterward, he sat down with Spirit 1340 AM's morning man Winston Chaney to talk about his latest album and more! https://youtu.be/a8P9QpTv7TI

You can see this in one of the standout songs, “Still Moving,” in which he brings people who he has seen personally healed.

In this episode of Voices, McDowell talks about the countless moments that went on in his church, creating the live album and more.

MORE EPISODES OF VOICES

Voices: Travis Greene Is Set To Release “Broken Record

Voices: James Fortune Breaks Down His #1 Album “Dream Again”

Voices: What Did BeBe Winans Learn About Himself After His Broadway Play?

Voices: William McDowell Gives Is “The Cry: A Worship Experience”  was originally published on praisedc.com

Videos
Latest
Botham Jean’s Neighbor Joshua Brown Reportedly Shot And…
 4 days ago
10.05.19
21 items
Happy Birthday, Al Sharpton! Iconic Photos Of The…
 6 days ago
10.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close