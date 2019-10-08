Voices: William McDowell Gives Is “The Cry: A Worship Experience”

William McDowell saw miracles happening around him at Deeper Fellowship Church in Orlando, Florida. So much so that he had to document it with his new album The Cry: A Worship Experience. A powerful selection of songs to uplift and heal, McDowell delivers through song and in bringing the word of God into this new body of work.
William McDowell Brings His Worship Experience To Spirit Of Praise [Interview + Photos]
You can see this in one of the standout songs, “Still Moving,” in which he brings people who he has seen personally healed.
In this episode of Voices, McDowell talks about the countless moments that went on in his church, creating the live album and more.
