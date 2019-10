Donnie McClurkin is planning a star studded Gospel tribute concert for his 60th birthday this November.

To be held November 16 at the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral in Jamaica, New York, the concert features appearances by some of gospel music’s best including, Kirk Franklin, CeCe Winans, Erica Campbell, Jonathan McReynolds, Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, and Kierra Sheard.

via FirstladyB.com

Also On Praise 100.9: