Jimmy Carter, the oldest living former president, is recovering on-the-go after a fall he made while getting ready for church.

The former president bumped his head when he fell in his Georgia home. The fall left Carter with a black eye and an open wound that required 14 stitches to close. Did that stop him from moving forward with his plans for the week?

Nope.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Carter didn’t make it to church but he got stitched up in time to travel to Nashville that same day to speak a concert to rally volunteers for his 36th home building project for Habitat for Humanity.

“First of all I wanna explain my black eye. I got up this morning at my home in Plains [Georgia] getting ready to go to church because right after that we had a family reunion and then we were coming to Nashville and I fell down and hit my forehead on a sharp edge and had to go to the hospital. And they put 14 stitches in my forehead and my eye’s black as you noticed. But I had a no. 1 priority and that is to come to Nashville to build houses,” he said.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing to the Praise Charlotte Newsletter. Please be sure to open and click upon receipt so we don't end up in your spam folder!

The next day, he was on-site doing what he traveled to Nashville to do.

Former President Jimmy Carter fell last night, got stitches on his face and then showed up this morning to help build houses…….at 95 years old. A TRUE HERO! pic.twitter.com/ktQkDj0ooM — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) October 7, 2019

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Jimmy Carter Injured Getting Dressed For Church [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9: