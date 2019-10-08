CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Students At Evangelical Gordon College Awarded $75.5 Million In Scholarships 

Students at Gordon College’s financial burdens will be lifted a little as a $75.5 million donation was gifted to the school for scholarships part of its 5-year campaign to meet student needs. It’s one of the largest donations ever given to a Christian liberal arts college, according to reports. 

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

A press release states: “Faith Rising is a reflection of Gordon College’s continuing commitment to stretch the mind, deepen the faith and elevate the contribution our graduates make around the world,” said Dr. Michael Lindsay, president of Gordon College. “The landscape of private higher education is changing dramatically, and this campaign furthers our commitment to serving future generations while advancing our distinctive mission. Faith Rising assures Gordon will serve our students for the next 130 years and beyond.”

The anonymous donation will be put toward scholarships in hopes to lift a declining enrollment rate at the evangelical college. 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Rio Has The Warmest Month Of January Of The Century

5 Must-See Jesus Statues Around The World [PHOTOS]

5 photos Launch gallery

5 Must-See Jesus Statues Around The World [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 5 Must-See Jesus Statues Around The World [PHOTOS]

5 Must-See Jesus Statues Around The World [PHOTOS]

The love for Jesus is real and very wide-spread. According to Pew Research, Christianity is the largest religion in the world as the group ranks in numbers at an estimated 2.3 billion. Explore a few must-see statues of Jesus Christ as seen around the world below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Students At Evangelical Gordon College Awarded $75.5 Million In Scholarships   was originally published on getuperica.com

Videos
Latest
Botham Jean’s Neighbor Joshua Brown Reportedly Shot And…
 3 days ago
10.05.19
21 items
Happy Birthday, Al Sharpton! Iconic Photos Of The…
 5 days ago
10.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close