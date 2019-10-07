CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Legs, Shoulder, Back and Triceps [VIDEO]

 

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier runs down legs, shoulders, back and triceps moves that consists of three rounds of the following:

– 15 Lunge Jump/Shoulder Press

– 15 Dumbberll Row

– 15 Half Burpee

– 15 Tricep Kickbacks

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Legs, Shoulder, Back and Triceps [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
Botham Jean’s Neighbor Joshua Brown Reportedly Shot And…
 2 days ago
10.05.19
21 items
Happy Birthday, Al Sharpton! Iconic Photos Of The…
 4 days ago
10.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close