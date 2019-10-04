Whoopi Goldberg Responds To Brandt Jean’s Forgiveness Of Amber Guyger: ‘Now That’s A Christian’

via EEWMagazine/ Jamie Johnson

The statement of forgiveness by Botham Jean’s younger brother to the former police officer who shot and killed his sibling has been a hot topic across America.

Brandt Jean’s shocking display of grace also made it to the hot topics table on The View, Thursday, Oct. 3— and co-host Whoopi Goldberg responded by saying, “Now that’s a Christian.”

Begin watching The View segment at the 9:50 mark.

