Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Full Body Workout [VIDEO]

 

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier runs down a full body workout that consists of four rounds of the following:

10 Plank/Dumbbell Roll/In Out Pike

15 Down and Up Plank

25 Mountain Climbers

10 Shoulder Push Ups

Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Full Body Workout [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

