Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Byron Cage’s new album, Isolation, is his 10th one and includes 10 new songs he hopes give people who feel isolated some peace. This week, he stopped by Get Up! Mornings to share his testimony behind the music. Press play!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing to the Praise Charlotte Newsletter. Please be sure to open and click upon receipt so we don't end up in your spam folder!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Byron Cage Has A Word For People Who Feel Isolated [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9: