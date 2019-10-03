Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

If you had a boogie in your nose, would you want someone to tell you? GRIFF thought he was loving thy neighbor when he let a woman in a store line know she had a booger in her nose, but it didn’t go over too well. Hear his funny recount of the story up top!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing to the Praise Charlotte Newsletter. Please be sure to open and click upon receipt so we don't end up in your spam folder!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Offended Much? GRIFF’s Prayer For Boogies [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9: