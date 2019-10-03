TISHA CAMPBELL BARES ALL ON THE SEASON PREMIERE OF TV ONE’S UNCENSORED

via FirstLadyB:

Tisha Campbell is baring all ya’ll!

TV One’s original auto-biographical series UNCENSORED returns for its second season with the premiere episode spotlighting singer/actress Tisha Campbell on Sunday, October 6 at 9 p.m. ET/8C. The edgy docu-series explores the private lives of some of today’s most notable personalities.

