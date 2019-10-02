Mathew Knowles Announces He Has Breast Cancer

via BlackAmericaWeb:

Mathew Knowles, the mastermind behind Destiny’s Child and the beginnings of Beyoncé’s solo career has revealed that he’s been diagnosed with breast cancer.

According to TMZ, Knowles, 67, will open up about the health battle Wednesday morning on “Good Morning America” with Michael Strahan.

The mortality rate for men in higher than women.

Actor Richard Roundtree, who famously portrayed the iconic role of John Shaft, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1993. He underwent a double mastectomy and chemotherapy and made a full recovery.

