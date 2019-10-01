Voices: James Fortune Breaks Down His #1 Album “Dream Again”

Radio One Exclusives
| 10.01.19
Dismiss

Gospel Singer James Fortune is inspiring many once again with the release of his #1 album ” Dream Again.” 10 albums in, how does Fortune still do it? Fortune gives us the details on creating what would become another stellar project from the award-winning singer. We also give an inside look on becoming a father again, praying for his fans

Fortune also breaks down a favorite by many on his latest album, the track “Prayer Saved My Life” featuring D’Shondra Perry & Zacardi Cortez.

 

 

Check out more episodes of “Voices”

Voices: What Did BeBe Winans Learn About Himself After His Broadway Play?

Voices: VaShawn Mitchell “Wind Is What We Need In Our Lives”

Voices: How 6 Years Of Tragedy Brought Kurt Carr Back To “Bless Somebody Else”

Voices: James Fortune Breaks Down His #1 Album “Dream Again” was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
Amber Guyger Was Texting As Botham Jean Was…
 1 week ago
09.24.19
6 items
‘About Time!’ New Yorkers Reacts To De Blasio’s…
 2 weeks ago
09.20.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close