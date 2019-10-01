Faith Walking: There Should Be Unity In The Body Of Christ [VIDEO]

| 10.01.19
The Bible is very clear on the power in numbers of people praying and believing things together. God told us to take dominion over our atmosphere and now is the time to gather and make it happen.

What the scripture says:

18 “Truly I tell you, whatever you bind on earth will be[a] bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth will be[b] loosed in heaven. 19 “Again, truly I tell you that if two of you on earth agree about anything they ask for, it will be done for them by my Father in heaven. 20 For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them.” (Matthew 18:18-20)

In today’s Faith Walking, Erica Campbell encourages listeners to never minimize unity in the community.

