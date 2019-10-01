GRIFF’s Birthday Prayer [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
10.01.19
GRIFF celebrated his birthday on September 30 and he has a lot to celebrate. In this prayer, he asked God to bless the people in his life and thanked God for letting him live life for as long as he has. 

