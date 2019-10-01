Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In her book, More Than Pretty, Erica Campbell discusses how she loves her kids. In today’s Ericaism, she emphasized that how we speak to our children can make or break them. Listen up top to hear a part of her “more than pretty” moment.

Ericaism: Speak Life To Your Children [VIDEO] was originally published on GetUpErica.com

