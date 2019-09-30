Yvonne Orji Shares Her Top 5 Quotes

via EEWMagazine/Charity Davis:
Christian actress Yvonne Orji’s onscreen character may be wild and crazy, but off screen she is crazy in love with Jesus!
Best known as Molly on HBO’s “Insecure,” this 35-year-old single, saved, and sassy star has lots to say about her faith in Christ—and we love it.
#1 On Releasing Control: “I can only see what’s in front of me, but God can see what’s behind, what’s ahead of me, what’s beside me, and it just makes it so much easier to release control, because at the end of the day, if He brought me to it, He’s gonna have to bring me through it.”
#2 On Rejection: “You can’t tell me no, because you can’t tell Jesus no. It doesn’t work.”
'The Wood' Turns 20: Look At The Cast Now
