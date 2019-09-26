Michelle Williams Wants Trolls To Know She’s The Black Singer, Not The White Actress

via BlackAmericaWeb:

Singer Michelle Williams is often mistaken online for actress Michelle Williams, who won an Emmy Sunday night for her role as Gwen Verdon in “Fosse/Verdon.”

During her acceptance speech, Williams thanked the production for “paying me equally,” and acknowledged Black actresses who are underpaid compared to their white counterparts. But the low-level thinkers of America were outraged over the speech and unleashed their anger on the wrong Michelle Williams.

The Destiny’s Child singer has had enough of the hate she’s receiving, NewsOne reports. In a video shared on her Instagram stories, she said to the trolls “How came when ya’ll are tagging and congratulating a person — did ya’ll see that I’m Black.”

