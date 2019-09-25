Faith Walking: Building On A Firm Foundation

Get Up Erica
09.25.19
Is God at the center of everything you’re doing?

What you are building must be built on the foundation of the Lord. Not your family, not your friends and not your own connections, Erica Campbell says. Why? Because when you get tired, empty and run out, the presence of God will still press you forward.  

Scripture to reflect on today as you reflect on what’s at center…

Psalms 127:1 – “Unless the LORD builds a house, the work of the builders is wasted. Unless the LORD protects a city, guarding it with sentries will do no good.”

Hebrews 3:4“For every house is built by someone, but God is the builder of everything.”

