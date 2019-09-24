via Joy105:
LisaRaye has been a queen but now she can say so, literally. LisaRaye was crowned Queen Mother of Ghana over the weekend.
The ceremony, formally known as enstoolment, took place in Los Angeles. Enstoolment is an African tribal tradition that began in the 17th century by the Ashanti people of Ghana, according to The Source.
CLICK HERE to read story
'School Daze' Turns 30 - Look At The Cast Now!
14 photos Launch gallery
'School Daze' Turns 30 - Look At The Cast Now!
1. Adrienne-Joi JohnsonSource:Earl Gibson III/Getty Images 1 of 14
2. Tyra FerrellSource:Jerritt Clark/FilmMagic 2 of 14
3. Dominic HoffmanSource:Amanda Edwards/Getty Images 3 of 14
4. Roger Guenveur SmithSource:David M Benett/Getty Images for Wanderluxxe 4 of 14
5. Darryl M. BellSource:David Livingston/Getty Images 5 of 14
6. Joie LeeSource:Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Netflix 6 of 14
7. Cassi DavisSource:Barry King/Getty Images 7 of 14
8. Kadeem HardisonSource:Image Group LA/DISNEY CHANNEL via Getty Images 8 of 14
9. Jasmine GuySource:Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET Networks 9 of 14
10. Samuel L. JacksonSource:Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images 10 of 14
11. Giancarlo EspositoSource:C Flanigan/FilmMagic 11 of 14
12. Laurence FishburneSource:Frazer Harrison/Getty Images 12 of 14
13. Spike LeeSource:Andrew Toth/Getty Images 13 of 14
14. Tisha Campbell-MartinSource:Marcus Ingram/Getty Images 14 of 14
LisaRaye Is Now A Queen was originally published on praisecleveland.com