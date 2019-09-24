CLOSE
LisaRaye Is Now A Queen

2016 American Black Film Festival Awards Gala - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

via Joy105:

LisaRaye has been a queen but now she can say so, literally. LisaRaye was crowned Queen Mother of Ghana over the weekend.

The ceremony, formally known as enstoolment, took place in Los Angeles. Enstoolment is an African tribal tradition that began in the 17th century by the Ashanti people of Ghana, according to The Source.

LisaRaye Is Now A Queen was originally published on praisecleveland.com

