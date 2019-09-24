CLOSE
1 Of B.B. King’s ‘Lucille’ Guitars Sold For $280K At Auction

via BlackAmericaWeb:

A guitar given to B.B. King for his 80th birthday has sold for $280,000 at an auction of items from the blues legend’s estate.

Julien’s Auctions says King often used the black Gibson ES-345 prototype that was one of several guitars he called “Lucille.” A spokeswoman for the auction house, Mozell Miley-Bailey, said Monday that the buyer wants to remain anonymous.

was originally published on praisecleveland.com

