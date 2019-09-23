Press Play: ‘Black-ish’ Star Miles Brown Leads Full-Length Movie & Kerry Washington Stars In ‘American Son’ Trailer

The young stars on Black-ish continue to shine with projects of their own. Next in line is 14-year-old Miles Brown who plays Jack, one of the youngest twins on the show.

Brown leads his first full-length movie called Boy Genius. The flick tells the story of Emmett, a popular junior in high school who happens to be a very imaginative twelve-year-old child prodigy. After his brother Luke, also a junior and Emmett’s closest friend, is accused of being the culprit in a series of thefts in the school, Emmett must find a way to prove his innocence before Luke gets transferred to boarding school. Emmett gets assistance from his sixty-something SAT tutor and crime novelist, Mary. The two of them, along with the help of some oddball friends and a benevolent science teacher, get more than they bargained for when they find out the real criminal might be someone from Mary’s past.

The movie is available via on demand, Amazon Prime and Google Play. You can check out the trailer for yourself below.

Kerry Washington also has a mystery to solve in a much more serious film about race and criminality in America.

Netflix just dropped the first teaser trailer for the movie American Son, which is based off the acclaimed Broadway play of the same name. Kerry Washington reprises her role as Kendra Ellis-Connor, the mother of a missing teenage boy. She desperately tries to put the pieces together in a South Florida police station. Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Joran and Eugene Lee also reprise their roles as additional viewpoints around the main theme of an interracial couple raising a mixed-race son.

You can check out the trailer below, then catch the film when it hits Netflix on November 1.

